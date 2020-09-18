Avanell (North) Lezanic is celebrating her 90th birthday. She was born to M. “Jessie” (Spence) and Robert North on Sept. 25, 1930. She was the sixth child born to them and is the only one surviving. Her siblings included Elizabeth, Lillian, Robert Jr., Roberta, John and Harmon.
After graduating from Indiana High School in 1948, she worked in the Fulton Run Company Store until her marriage to Paul Lezanic on Jan. 29, 1950. Paul and Avanell lived in Creekside for a short time until they purchased a home in Willet, where they raised their five children: Paul Allen, Robert Charles, Michael Lynn, Linda Louise and Nancy Jean.
Avanell devoted her life to raising her children, and in 1967 decided to welcome more children into her life by working as a cafeteria worker at the Creekside Washington Elementary School. She then was offered a teacher’s aide position. She loved her work immensely with the children. She often talked about her desire to become a teacher, but she chose the next best thing by working at the school. She retired after 25 years of service.
Avanell and Paul traveled throughout the United States by car, train, bus and airplane. They chaperoned the Marion Center High School Band for their 1975 trip to Ireland and the 1964 New York World’s fair trip. She was very active in PTA and the Band Parents Organization. Avanell and Paul enjoyed bowling, playing cards and bingo, and gambling a little at the casino. She participated in several women’s bowling leagues and was secretary-treasurer for many years. Avanell was a member of both the FOE and Creekside Volunteer Fire Department’s Women Auxiliaries. In her later years, Avanell worked with her nieces, Carol Beth and Judy, and several other church ladies making quilts at the Trinity United Methodist Church, Indiana.
She is a woman of great faith and a devout Christian. Paul and Avanell were active members of the Harmony Grove Lutheran Church. It wasn’t an easy task to get five children ready for church every Sunday, but somehow she managed. Avanell spent numerous hours at the church teaching Sunday School, planning and working at the summer Vacation Bible Schools, serving on church council, decorating the church for Christmas and helping with dinners and receptions.
Their family grew to include three daughters-in-law and one son-in-law: Diana Fedor (Allen); Debra Broskin (Robert); Kathy Renz (Michael); and James Koutris (Nancy). They were also blessed with the following grandchildren: Christy, Brian, Bethany, Michelle, Lauren, Cory, Kaitlyn and Casey; and the following great-grandchildren: Alivia, Gavin, Tyler and Michael.
Her husband, Paul, died in 2001. Avanell remained in their home in Willet until 2016, and then her children convinced her to move to Indiana, where she’d be closer to some of her children.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ava-nell’s children are unable to have a large celebration, so they are inviting her friends and family members to send her cards that she will enjoy: Avanell Lezanic, c/o Bob Lezanic, 91 Linda Lane, Indiana, PA 15701.