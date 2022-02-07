Helen Yeager will celebrate her 91st birthday on Feb. 16.
If you would like to surprise her, send birthday wishes to 4843 Gipsy Road, Glen Campbell, PA 15742.
Please keep her in your prayers.
Updated: February 7, 2022 @ 12:32 am
