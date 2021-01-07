Geraldine Arford recently celebrated her 94th birthday. She was born on Jan. 6, 1927, in Carinbrook. A card party is being held in her honor.
She married her high school sweetheart, John Arford, right out of high school. They were married until his passing in July of 2014.
They had four children, Ken, Tom, Brian and Connie, living most of their family life in Homer City.
Geraldine has six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
In 1990, she retired from the old Indian Haven with 22 years of service. Now, at 94, Geraldine enjoys reading her Bible, word searches, crocheting, camping with her family and helping with the two newest additions in her family, great-great-grandson Weston Stewart and great-grandson Mason Stuckich.
Geraldine is famous for her weekly making of homemade buns, sharing them with family and friends.
Please take time out of your busy day and brighten a wonderful lady’s day by sending her a birthday card. She has done a lot of things for a lot of people throughout her life.
Geraldine now resides with her daughter, Connie, and her husband, Dennis Stuckich, at 215 Hodell Road, Armagh, PA 15920.