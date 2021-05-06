The grandchildren of Waneta Dravecky are happy to announce that she is celebrating her 95th birthday today. A small birthday party will be held with immediate family to celebrate this special occasion.
A card shower was also arranged for friends and family to wish her a happy birthday.
Waneta has been a life-long resident of Indiana County. She was born one of eight children to Don and Della Trimble in Gypsy.
After graduating from Indiana Area Senior High School in 1943, she went on to study bookkeeping. She later married Harry Dravecky in 1961 and they had one son, Harry Jr.
Over time, her family has grown to include her daughter-in-law Sharon, three granddaughters, three grandsons-in-law, and a great-grandson.
Waneta and Harry Sr. owned and operated J & H printing in Dixonville for more than 35 years until their retirement in the 1990s.
Waneta, who now resides in Indiana, has been an active member of the Dixonville Wesleyan Methodist Church and continues to be part of the congregation. She has also been active in the community by delivering meals through Community Kitchen, serving on Dixonville’s polling committee and other activities too numerous to mention.
She enjoys spending time with family and friends, attending Bible studies, playing card games and creating pysanky eggs.