Jane Niel will celebrate her 97th birthday Sunday.
She was born March 7, 1924, in Smithport, Glen Campbell area, where she still resides.
She was married to the late Luther Niel and they shared more than 67 years of marriage. She has a daughter, Shyrl (Allan) Spicher, a son Barry (Sharon) Niel, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She would like to hear from her many friends and family to celebrate her birthday. Birthday cards and wishes can be sent to: Jane Niel, 2910 Glen Campbell Road, Glen Campbell, PA 15742.