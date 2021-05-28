Two graduate students are this year’s recipients of the Indiana (PA) Branch of the American Association of University Women scholarships.
Madison Book from Saint Francis University and Melanie McConnell from Indiana University of Pennsylvania were each awarded $500 scholarships. In addition to successful academic progress and their performance in an interview, candidates’ career goals must exemplify AAUW’s mission to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy.
At SFU, Madison Book is pursuing her degree in occupational therapy with a goal to be a pediatric therapist and researcher to help children, especially girls, that are diagnosed with challenges such as ADHD and Autism Spectrum Disorder. Book grew up in Huntingdon County in Mapleton Depot. She currently lives on campus at SFU.
Melanie McConnell is a candidate for a Master of Safety Sciences degree with a goal to pass the Certified Safety Professional exam and earn a position in industry as a director of health and safety. An immigrant from Trinidad, McConnell became a U.S. citizen in 2019. She currently resides in Philadelphia and is earning her IUP graduate degree online.