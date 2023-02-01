Abbie Huey was recently named the Junior Women’s Civic Club Student of the Month for January. She is the daughter of Lori Fefolt and Don Huey.
Abbie is a member of the Key Club executive board, Student Government Association, IHS Ambassadors, Ambassadors Seminar, Leadership Seminar and the IHS Quizbowl.
The 2016 Don White Ctizenship Award; 2022 Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame Honoree; two-time WPIAL Champion, 200 meter dash, 400 meter dash; indoor track and field state medalist, seventh place, 200 meter dash; outdoor track and field state medalist two times, receiving third place in the 200 meter dash and sixth place in the 400 meter dash; five-time school record holder, indoor and outdoor 400 meter dash, indoor and outdoor 200 meter dash and indoor 60 meter dash; two-time All WPIAL Section team for volleyball; 2022 IHS Volleyball Team Captain; student government junior and senior representative; IHS Ambassadors, sophomore, junior and senior representative; Key Club Executive Board (11,12); Key Club president; IHS Quizbowl team captain; and MiniTHON overall chair.
She has been on the basketball, volleyball, indoor track and outdoor track teams.
She started a winter clothing drive for the Indiana school community through the IHS Key Club. She is a Chevy Chase children’s summer camp volunteer and has helped with the Feeding of Thousands events for Grace Church. She attended the 2022 Senator Joe Pittman Student Government Seminar and has volunteered at the Santa’s Workshop event held at the elementary schools. She was involved in Spirit Day at the high school and is a member of Grace United Methodist Church. She also has participated in Welcome Day at the high school and is a National Center on Education and Economy student representative. She also participates in mental health initiatives through “Your Story Matters” shirts and informing students on the importance of mental health.
She enjoys writing, painting, baking, running, working out, public speaking and organization.
Abbie plans to attend Georgetown University, running division one track and majroting in political science. After that she hopes to go to law school or pursue her dream of helping women in the middle east obtain an education.