Abbie Huey was recently named the Junior Women’s Civic Club Student of the Month for January. She is the daughter of Lori Fefolt and Don Huey.

Abbie is a member of the Key Club executive board, Student Government Association, IHS Ambassadors, Ambassadors Seminar, Leadership Seminar and the IHS Quizbowl.