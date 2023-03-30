At the March meeting of the Indiana Optimist Club, Adam Ball was named as the 783rd Boy of the Month.
Adam is the 17-year old son of Eric and Allison Ball, of Indiana.
Adam is a member of the Church of the Resurrection Parish and he is a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School.
Adam is the 17-year old son of Eric and Allison Ball, of Indiana.
Adam is a member of the Church of the Resurrection Parish and he is a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School.
In school, Adam is a member of the hockey team, where he serves as captain, and the school lacrosse team.
Adam also plays travel hockey for the Johnstown Warriors, where he is the assistant captain.
During the summer, Adam works for Hillsdale Construction.
His hobbies include fishing, hunting, hockey and lacrosse. His favorite television shows are “The Walking Dead” and “The Flash” and he enjoys reading “The Maze Runner”.
Adam’s favorite subjects in school are math and his drafting courses in the Tech Ed department.
His plans are to attend Kent State University majoring in architecture.
