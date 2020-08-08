ADK scholarship awarded

Jenna Nichol, daughter of Stephen and Brenna Nichol and a recent graduate of Purchase Line High School, is the recipient of a $1,000 ADK scholarship.
This scholarship is awarded annually to a female graduate of an Indiana County school, represented by a club member, who will be enrolled in the field of education at an accredited university.
Applicants are rated on scholastic achievement, school activities and community involvement.
Jenna will pursue a degree in early childhood and special education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.