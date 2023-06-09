The Junior Women’s Civic Club of Indiana recently selected Adriana Petroff as the May Student of the Month.
A recent graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School, Adriana is the daughter of Dan Petroff and Angela Petroff. She was involved with leadership seminar, ambassadors, Key Club and student government at school.
Adriana participated in basketball (7 to 10th grades) and girls soccer from seventh to 11th grades until an injury.
Adriana attends St. Thomas More University Parish and works at Benjamin’s. She also enjoys babysitting for several special families.
She plans to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania and major in medical imaging.
