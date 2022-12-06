The Indiana Kiwanis Club Student of the Month at River Valley High School for December is Aleena Martin.
Aleena is a member of National Honor Society and has been involved in the school’s musicals and plays. She also is a cheerleader for River Valley.
Outside of school, Aleena is in the Stage Right School of Performing Arts and has been in reenactments and performed as a character actor for children’s theme parties. Aleena has also won awards for her poetry and writings.
She plans on attending an institution of higher learning to major in psychology and English.
All students of the month will be recognized at the end of the school year and two will be chosen to receive scholarships.