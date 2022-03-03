Alpha Delta Kappa, Mu Chapter, an international honorary sorority for women educators, annually awards a $1,000 scholarship to a female graduate of an Indiana County school with plans to attend an accredited college or university pursuing a degree in any field of education.
The candidates must be attending a county school with representation of ADK membership. The eligible districts include Homer-Center, Indiana Area, Indiana County Technology Center and River Valley.
Applicants are evaluated on scholastic achievement, school activities and community involvement.
Interested individuals may obtain an application from the guidance office of her respective school. The application deadline is March 25.
Additional questions may be referred to Kathy Daskivich, scholarship chair, at (724) 479-2620.