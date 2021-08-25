Isabella Morgan, a graduate of Homer-Center Junior/Senior High School’s Class of 2021, was selected as the recipient of a $1,000 Alpha Delta Kappa, Mu Chapter, scholarship.
She is the daughter of Jason and Joanna Morgan.
Isabella plans to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania to major in music education with a focus in voice.
The scholarship is awarded annually to a female graduate of an Indiana County School with a representation of ADK membership who plans to enter the field of education at an accredited university or college.
Applicants are rated on scholastic achievement, school activities and community involvement.
The president of Alpha Delta Kappa, Mu Chapter, is Susan Stitt, and Kathy Daskivich currently serves as the scholarship chair.