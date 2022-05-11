The Junior Women’s Civic Club recently named Anna R. Margita, of Indiana, as the May Student of the Month.
She is the daughter of Steve and Jodie Margita.
At Indiana Area Senior High School she is a member of Key Club, Key Club executive board and was social media director for them during her senior year. She participated in IHS Leadership Seminar, an elective class for seniors who take on a leadership role at their school, and helped raise money to help end pediatric cancer by organizing the MiniTHON event. She served as the IHS Leadership social media director this year. She is a member of IHS Ambassadors and Bible Club, is co-leader of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and is on the Webcast Production Team as an event photographer.
Anna is a member of the National Honor Society, Lettermen Club, was named homecoming queen and is team captain of the IHS girls’ swim team.
She is the TCWIB Career Readiness videographer and was chosen to work on a grant funded program. This year she was president of the Digital Media Production Team.
She was a member of the YMCA swim team from third through 11th grade and the IHS swim team her freshman, sophomore and senior years.
She is an active member of Summit Church and did missions work her freshman year in San Salvador, El Salvador, helping to build a trench for a local community to protect from mud slides. While there, she interacted and prayed with families and school children. She has participated in service outreach projects alongside Summit Church, serving the local community through building and landscaping painting.
She was a Party Starter at Starlit Night, a prom for young adults and adults with special needs.
She is a member of the Summit Youth Worship Team as a keyboard player, is a Summit Youth student leader and is a member of UNITED, a young adult ministry, in photography and as a design team member.
She worked as a YMCA lifeguard her freshman year and over the years has been employed at Indiana Total Therapy, American Eagle, American Eagle Influencer, Naps Cucina Mia and provides childcare services.
Anna enjoys reading, playing the piano, photography and videography.
She plans to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania with an exploratory major. She is interested in pursuing a career in ministry after college.