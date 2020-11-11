Michele and Kerry Lohr, of Strongstown, are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. The couple, who was married on Nov. 11, 1995, said they are often asked why they chose that day.
Michele shares their story:
“We got engaged on Christmas of 1994. When planning the date, lots of things come to mind, time of year, etc. We did not want summer, and spring was too soon. Going into late fall, my then fiance jokingly said the ring was only good for one year. I looked into November and saw the 11th was on a Saturday. Both of our parents were married on the 11th day of February and May.
“Both fathers were Army veterans, and my husband is a Navy veteran. So we took both 11s and made it our wedding date.”
The couple has two children, Isaac Matthew and Mary Ellen Lohr.