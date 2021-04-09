McCunn anniversary

Paul and Barbara McCunn

Paul and Barbara (Yackuboskey) McCunn, of Indiana, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on Dec. 19, 1970.

Paul, who is now retired, worked as a heavy equipment operator, and Barbara was a homemaker.

They are the parents of Paul McCunn III (Carrie), of Penn Run; Michael McCunn (Mary), of Indiana; Julie James (Michael), of Indiana; and Jason McCunn (Brandy), of Marion Center. They also have seven grandchildren.

Their children threw them a celebration on March 13 with family and friends at the Keystone Sportsman Club.