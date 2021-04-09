Paul and Barbara (Yackuboskey) McCunn, of Indiana, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on Dec. 19, 1970.
Paul, who is now retired, worked as a heavy equipment operator, and Barbara was a homemaker.
They are the parents of Paul McCunn III (Carrie), of Penn Run; Michael McCunn (Mary), of Indiana; Julie James (Michael), of Indiana; and Jason McCunn (Brandy), of Marion Center. They also have seven grandchildren.
Their children threw them a celebration on March 13 with family and friends at the Keystone Sportsman Club.