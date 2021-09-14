Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Proch Sr., of Indiana, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Kenneth D. Proch and Kathleen E. Yackuboskey were married on June 26, 1971, by Father Dennis Sheehy at St. Bernard’s Church, Indiana.
They are the parents of Kenneth Jr. and wife Stefanie (Hulings) Proch, of Indiana; Kathleen Kiehl and husband David, of Delmont; Tricia Bish and husband Jason, of Erie; and John and wife Kaitlyn (Yeomans) Proch, of Creekside.
Eleven grandchildren complete the family circle: Isaac Proch, Elise (Proch) Shipley and husband Adam, Hannah Proch, Madeline, Grace and Eve Kiehl, Colin, Connor and Caitlyn Bish, Isabel and Paul Proch. The couple celebrated the occasion with a brunch at the Indiana Country Club hosted by their children.
Their children, grandchildren and families were in attendance.
Ken and Kathy feel very blessed with their family and are grateful to their children for the beautiful brunch celebrating their 50th anniversary.