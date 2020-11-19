Thomas and Deborah (Hoover) Klym, of Fairfield Township, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday. They were married in Johnstown on Nov. 20, 1970.
Tom served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam in 1969-1970, and he is retired from Florence Mining Co. and Timken Steel.
Debbie is a graduate of Cambria Rowe Business College.
They also owned and operated the Woodworkers Shop in Ligonier.
They are the parents of Heidi (John) Speidel and have one granddaughter, Audrianne Speidel.
They will be celebrating with a private family dinner and would like to thank the U.S. Army USO.