Mr. James Earl Elliott Sr. will observe the 51st wedding anniversary of he and his late wife, Phyllis Jean Elliott, on Sunday.
They were married on Feb. 7, 1970, at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, in Coral.
They had three children, seven grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.
Mr. Elliott is retired. He worked as a coal miner and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Mrs. Elliott, who passed away on Jan. 3, operated a catering business and enjoyed cruising. The couple celebrated their 50th anniversary in Feb. 2020.
Phyllis brightened many lives and touched many hearts.