Nixon anniversary

William R. and Susan (Fox) Nixon

On Aug. 17, William R. and Susan (Fox) Nixon celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary. The couple were married in the Seward-Armagh Presbyterian Church in Seward, by the Rev. William Jacobs on Aug. 17, 1968.

Their children are Lori Nixon, of Gilbertsville, and William Todd Nixon, wife Sara (Harvey), of Woodstock, Ga.

