Anthony and Dorothy Maniccia will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary Friday. They were married on Jan. 22, 1966.
They are members of St. Bernard’s of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church.
During their senior year at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, they met at a co-ed dance. Tony worked 32 years for the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry as an employer relations representative. Dottie was a business education teacher prior to working 21 years at Indiana Hospital in the finance department.
They are the parents of Edward, of Richmond, Va.; Stacey Byram, of Elderton; and the late Mark and Karen.
They have five grandchildren: Peyton, Jenna, Dylan, Stephan and Alison. They also have four great-grandchildren and one on the way.