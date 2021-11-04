Barbara and Mel Thomas are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary today.
They were married on Nov. 4, 1961.
Mel graduated from Marion Center High School in 1958 and Barbara graduated from Indiana High School in 1959 and Penn Mar Beauty School in 1960.
After marriage they relocated to Washington, D.C., where Mel was employed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Upon leaving the FBI, they relocated to Silver Spring, Md. Mel became a Journeyman Meat Cutter, retiring after 42 years. Barbara was employed as a cosmetologist for many years, ultimately owning and operating her own salon.
In Maryland they raised their three children: Kevin, Rob and Carla. They also fostered 35 children over a period of 8 years. They are the proud grandparents of four grandsons: Joshua, Zackary, Cole and Andrew.
After retiring, they returned to Indiana.
Mel is a veteran of the U.S. Army and served with honor in Vietnam. He is a member of the Indiana Bear Club and is a lifetime member of the VFW.
Barbara is a member of the Evergreen Garden Club, Methodist Women, Happy Homemakers and is a volunteer for ICCAP and the Blind Association.
They are members of Trinity United Methodist Church.
After the “rowdy celebration” of their 50th anniversary and having done extensive traveling, the couple has decided to enjoy a quiet celebration at one of Indiana best restaurants.