Clyde “Chauncey” Moore Jr. and Janice Marshall were united in marriage on Feb. 4, 1961, at Marion Center Methodist Church with the Rev. Joseph Gilkey officiating.
They are the proud parents of Lee Andrew Moore and Wendy Kay Moore.
They are also the proud grandparents of Keisha Rearick, Corey Boston and Skyler Moore and great-grandparents to Titan, Cali and Brentley.
Clyde “Chauncey” along with Janice, managed Moore’s Hardware in Rural Valley.
Janice and Chauncey now reside in Rural Valley. Since retirement, they have enjoyed traveling and spending 20 winters in Florida.
They are active members of the Rural Valley Methodist Church. Due to the COVID-19 situation, a celebration will be held later.