Sam and Orpha Kirk, of Home, recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with an open house family celebration held at their home.
They were married by Ray Coates on June 22, 1957, at The East Pike Church of Christ in Indiana, where they still attend.
In 2000, Sam and Orpha retired.
Sam was an engine rebuilder for Beckwith Machinery and Orpha worked as a self-employed drapery seamstress.
The couple have three children: Samuel, who is deceased; Malinda (James); and Jeff (Vickie), both of Ohio. They have 13 grandchildren (one deceased) and three great-grandchildren.