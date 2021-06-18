William and Jane Ward

William and Jane (Helman) Ward will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary with a private family dinner. They were married on June 20, 1956, at the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Clymer.

Jane is a retired self-employed beautician. Bill is a retired coal miner having been employed by R&P Coal Co. and belonging to UMWA Local 1412. Both enjoy volunteering, church, reading and crafting items for friends and family.

Bill and Jane have four children: Carrie (Dean) Selover, Wilmington, N.C.; Brenda (Bill) Rethi, Marion Center; William Ward and significant other Sue, Dixonville; and James (Laura) Ward, Indiana. They also have eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

