Blaine and Ruth Van Horn, of Smicksburg, formerly of Washington Township, will celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary on Christmas Day.
They were married Dec. 25, 1947. Mrs. Van Horn worked at King’s Family Restaurant in Holiday Park, Plum, before retiring.
An Army veteran, Mr. Van Horn worked for the Operating Engineers Local 66 before retiring. Their family includes children Blaine “Sonny” Van Horn Jr., of Smicksburg; Ronald Van Horn, of Plumville; Tim Van Horn, of Rochester Mills; Karen Rotto, of Allegheny Township; and Judy Kiebler, of Washington Township; 18 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
They are also the parents of two sons, David and Kenneth, and a daughter, Melinda, who are deceased.