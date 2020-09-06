Kathleen Kotula, executive deputy chief counsel in the Pennsylvania Department of State’s Office of Chief Counsel, has been named an Unsung Hero by The Legal Intelligencer, the nation’s oldest daily legal newspaper.
Kotula, of Mechanicsburg, is among the Legal Intelligencer’s 2020 Professional Excellence Award winners. The awards highlight the work and achievements of the Pennsylvania legal community.
Her mother, Phyllis (Strini) Kotula, is originally from Graceton, and her father, the late Theodore F. Kotula Jr., is originally from Lucernemines. Her maternal grandparents are the late Peter and Elena Strini, formerly of Graceton, and her paternal grandparents are the late Theodore F. Kotula Sr. and Barbara Kotula, of Lucernemines.
At the Department of State, Kotula serves as counsel to various bureaus and provides legal advice and guidance on election administration, campaign finance, voter registration and lobbying disclosure. She has twice received the Governor’s Office of General Counsel Certificate of Excellence.
Prior to entering commonwealth service in 2007, Kotula worked as an associate in the general practice law firm of Hartman & Yannetti in Gettysburg.
Kotula earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Lehigh University and her Juris Doctor from the Dickinson School of Law of Penn State University.