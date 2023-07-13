The following students from Indiana County have been named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full time (12 or more credits) with a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher. The full list of dean’s list students is available at www.iup.edu.
Dean’s list students, their majors and degrees they are seeking are:
Armagh: Emily Akers, B.A. in Criminology; Ashlyn Nicole Bowers, B.S. in Management/General; Luke William Means, B.S.Ed. in Social Studies/History; Addison J. Sutton, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Berkley Sutton, B.S. in Management/Entrepreneurship and Small Business
Black Lick: Molly E. Sisitki, B.A. in English/Writing Studies
Blairsville: Hayley Barnhart, B.S. in Management/Entrepreneurship and Small Business; Gregory Jonathon Bartholomew, B.A. in Psychology; Carissa S. Bateman, B.S. in Nutrition/Dietetics; Nichole Isabella Benvenuti, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-physical Therapy; Taylei Leann Boring, B.S. in Chemistry; Jarred Campbell, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Elijah Clevenger, B.S. in Biology/Ecology, Conservation and Environmental; Alaina M. Constantino, B.S. in Finance; Sonya Demacek, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production; Luke Alan Duffey, B.A. in Computer Science; Mason Patrick Emanuel, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering; Alyssa Hixson, B.A. in Anthropology/Applied Anthropology; Amy Lynn Kukula, B.S.Ed. in English Education; Daniel Henry Kukula, B.S. in Regional Planning; Jacob Thomas Kunkle, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Abigail Lee Nibert, B.S. in Management/Supply Chain Management; Kendra Noelle Olenchick, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Ashton Christopher Perfetti, B.S. in Finance; Leah M. Shannon, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education; Kegan Samuel Stiles, B.S. in Regional Planning/Community Planning and Development; Janelle Elizabeth Weaver, B.S. in Nursing
Brush Valley: Erin R. Lightner, B.S. in Management/General
Cherry Tree: Krystal Lynn Blake, B.S. in Disability Services; Hailey Marie Boring, B.A. in Psychology; Jayce Thomas Brooks, B.S. in Nursing; Sydnee Jade Elick, B.S. in Nursing; Hailey Mae Kachmarchi, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education
Clarksburg: Nicole Jorgenson, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education
Clymer: Colton Dallas Bash, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Zachary A. Brilhart, B.S. in Accounting; Isabelle Louise Clayton, B.S. in Nutrition/Dietetics; Parker D. Clayton, B.S. in Kinesiology, Health, and Sport Science/Sports Administration; Spencer Thomas Coy, B.S.Ed. in Social Studies/History; Dezirae Dwyer, B.A. in Art/Art Studio; Mason Ray Engel, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Avery Elizabeth Falisec, B.S. in Management/General; Maximus Falisec, B.S.Ed. in Social Studies/History; Quatrina Michelle Long-Tate, B.A. in Psychology; Jade Marie Misko, B.A. in Psychology; Elijah Michael Petrill, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering; Andrew Weaver, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-physician Assistant
Commodore: Ryan Edward Little, Exploratory-Business
Coral: Cheryl Phillips, B.S.Ed. in Social Studies/History; Jared D. Smyers, B.S. in Finance
Creekside: Tarrina Marie Christy, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Sarah Jean Miller, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology; Machaela R. Rankin, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-optometry; Makenna Jo Stover, B.S. in Biology/Ecology, Conservation and Environmental
Ernest: Tyler Louis Howells, B.S. in Finance
Heilwood: Ashley Michelle Kane, B.S. in Chemistry/Pre-Medical; Michael Anthony Rizzo, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences
Hillsdale: Crystal Renee Boyer, B.S.Ed. in Music Education; Jenna Nichol, B.S. in Human Dev and Family Science; Giovanni Scott, B.S. in Computer Science/Cyber Security; Kristin Zurenko, B.S. in Chemistry/Pre-pharmacy
Home: Mary Bland, B.S. in Environmental Engineering; Eric Michael Gaston, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Morgan Gelles, B.A. in Psychology; Matthew Himes, B.S. in Finance; Tanner James MacBlane, B.S. in Finance; Clarissa Marshall, B.S.Ed. in Art Education; Travis Cole Parsell, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Bradley Morris Smith, B.S.Ed. in Special Education
Homer City: Jonah Bernard Arone, B.S. in Mathematics; Elizabeth Caitlin Barenick, B.A. in Art/Art Studio; Stephen A. Barenick, B.A. in History; August Joseph Bevard, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-dentistry; Ryan John Burmeister, B.S. in Accounting; Graceann Bush, B.S.Ed. in Music Education; Naomi J. Campbell, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology; Jonah Scott Coy, B.S. in Computer Science/Cyber Security; Colton Sean Duke, B.S. in Regional Planning/Environmental Planning; Mallory Adeline Galinac, B.S. in Accounting; Jonathan Robert Gearhart, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Brianne N. Ginter, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education; Andrew Paul Henry, B.S.Ed. in Health and Physical Education/K-12 Teacher Education; Jonathan Henry, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production; Myla Ingalls, B.S. in Nursing; Kayla Kishlock, B.A. in Psychology; Marlee E. Kochman, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology; Emily Rose Marshall, B.S.Ed. in Music Education; Emma Layne McAnulty, B.S. in Hotel, Restaurant, Tourism, and Event Management; Jasmine Pearl Mock, B.A. in English/Writing Studies; Christopher Ethan Ober, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-dentistry; Thomas James Oraskovich, B.A. in Sociology; Jared Mikel Orsargos, B.S. in Computer Science/Cyber Security; Hunter J. Overdorff, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering; Megan E. Overdorff, B.S. in Kinesiology, Health, and Sport Science/Pre-athletic Training; Kennidy Quinn Page, B.S. in Human Resource Management; Maddelyn Paige Painter, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Courtnie Michele Piper, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Joseph Michael Popovich, B.S. in Management/Supply Chain Management; Anthony Rowland, B.A. in Political Science/Homeland Security; Benjamin Joseph Schmidt, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Cylie Shaffer, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Marketing; Genevieve Noelle Spade, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Madison Ann Succheralli, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education; Isaac D. Turk, B.S. in Management Information Systems/Information Technology; Lavada Ondo Walbeck, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Tanner Yancy, B.S. in Environmental Engineering; Breanna Adoria Zenisek, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education
Indiana: Anas Khaled Abulaila, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-dentistry; Saja K. Abulaila, B.S. in Biology/Pre-medical; Angelique Alcantara, B.A. in Economics; Meshari Saleh Aldhuhayyan, B.S. in Human Resource Management; Torri Rosanne Allen, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-pharmacy; Leah A. Amsler, B.A. in History; Stefania P. Anagnostou, B.S. in Biology; Kelsey Noel Anderson, B.S. in Human Resource Management; Natalie Rose Anglemyer, B.A. in Criminology; Amy Catherine Arotin, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Elizabeth G. Ashe, B.A. in Psychology; Louis W. Bailey, B.S. in Mathematics/Applied Mathematics; Janet Barber, B.S. in Human Resource Management; Juileen Ann Bartlebaugh, B.A. in Sociology/Human Services; Kaylee N. Becker-George, B.A. in History; Ashonnah Beeks, B.A. in Theatre; Alexi M. Belice, B.S. in Public Health; Kaeleb Allan Bell, B.S. in Computer Science/Cyber Security; Alexis Beth Bence, B.A. in Psychology; Marissa Breann Berzonsky, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education; Liberty Grace Beuckman, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-physical Therapy; Caroline R. Bianco, B.S. in Accounting; Simon Edwards Bianco, B.A. in English/Writing Studies; Ethan Michael Black, B.S. in Finance; Selena Marie Blough, B.S. in Biology; Tyler Scott Blystone, B.S. in Finance; Hannah Grace Borys, B.S. in Biology/Pre-medical; Emilia Summer Bracken, B.S. in Marketing; Megan Ann Brocious, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology; Sarah Noelle Brown, B.A. in Psychology; Taylor Buchanan, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education; Faith Anne Buggey, B.S.Ed. in Art Education; Nolan Joseph Burk, B.A. in History; Kathryn E. Burke, B.A. in Geography and Geographic Information Science; Alley J. Bush, B.A. in Criminology; Molly Ann Butler, B.S. in Natural Science; Heather Kristine Cable, B.S. in Biology/Pre-veterinary; Emma Marie Cannillo, B.A. in Criminology; Alana M. Cardona, B.S.Ed. in Business Education; Lauren Hope Carloni, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education; Devin Carney, B.S. in Management/General; Aidan Scott Cattau, B.S. in Environmental Engineering; Angelina Chatiburus, B.S. in Nursing; Stella Chepaitis, B.F.A. in Music Performance; Jacob A. Christian, B.A. in English/Writing Studies; Jack Gabriel Cikowski, B.S. in Management/Supply Chain Management; Alexis Clark, B.S. in Management/Entrepreneurship and Small Business; Jenna Rose Clayton, B.A. in Criminology/Pre-Law; Elijah Gabriel Clevenger, B.S. in Nursing; Philip A. Colen, B.S. in Biochemistry; Gerald Michel Comedy, B.S. in Physical Education and Sport/Exercise Science; Steven Mark Comi, B.S. in Computer Science/Cyber Security; Jenna Conrad, B.S. in Biology/Ecology, Conservation and Environmental; Hope Cook, B.S. in Kinesiology, Health, and Sport Science/Exercise Science; Emma Grace Cramer, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education; Logan Nathaniel Cramer, B.S. in Biology/Pre-medical; Sydney Elise Crane, B.S. in Accounting; Lexus M. Dadson, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Benjamin James Davies, B.A. in Criminology; Tavan Bayard Davis, B.S. in Finance; Saige Deblasio, B.S. in Kinesiology, Health, and Sport Science/Pre-athletic Training; Kiersten M. Deeter, B.S.Ed. in Health and Physical Education/ K-12 Teacher Education; Micaylee Noel DeHaven, B.A. in English/Literature-Culture; Luis Eduardo Diaz Aguilera, B.S. in Accounting; Mallory Ann Dixon, B.S.Ed. in Social Studies/History; Cheyenne Dakota Doell, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Owen Ross Dougherty, B.S. in Management/Entrepreneurship and Small Business; Hanna Renee Drawl, B.A. in Criminology/Pre-Law; Cierra Dunmire, B.S. in Management/Entrepreneurship and Small Business; Cullan Ryen Evans, B.A. in Computer Science; Parker Nicole Fanella, B.S. in Nursing; Kyle Michael Fatora, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; McKenna Jane Filson, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Rachel Elaine Fleming, B.S. in Public Health/Behavior and Mental Health; Edith M. Fortushniak, B.A. in Art/Art Studio; Eliot James Fortushniak, B.S.Ed. in Art Education; Calvin M. Fryling, B.A. in Theatre; Mariah L. Fuller, B.A. in Sociology/Human Services; Charlotte Elizabeth Gardner, B.A. in Criminology; Isabella Faith Garzarelli, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Marketing; Alysa George, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Dominick George Glavach, B.S. in Physical Education and Sport/Exercise Science; Eric Goins, B.A. in Geography and Geographic Information Science; Arianna L. Goodyear, B.S.Ed. in Mathematics Education; Alissa Amber Gornick, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production; Noah E. Grattan, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering; Isaac James Griffith, B.S. in Finance; John Harrison Gunter, B.A. in Political Science; Katelyn R. Hagens, B.S. in Public Health; Shagufta Haque, B.A. in Economics; Candra Hay, B.S. in Accounting; Demi Leigh Hecker, B.S.Ed. in Health and Physical Education/K-12 Teacher Education; Mia Paige Heilbrun, B.A. in Criminology; Rance Bryce Heinrich, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering; Emily C. Himes, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering; Ashley Nicole Hite, B.S. in Nursing; Nhi Y. Hoang, B.S. in Interior Design; Jacob Irvin Holes, B.A. in Economics; Austin James Homer, B.S. in Finance; Christina B. Horst, B.A. in Honors Program in Psychology; Chloe R. Hunter, B.S. in Nursing; Amanda Grace Iandiorio, B.F.A. in Music Performance; Tara Rachelle Johnston, B.S.Ed. in Music Education; Trajan William Jones, B.S. in Regional Planning/Community Planning and Development; Branden Michael Kanick, B.S. in Accounting; Molly Katzmann, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Marketing; Gregory Kenning, B.S. in Physics/Pre-engineering; Brady J. Kodman, B.S. in Kinesiology, Health, and Sport Science/Exercise Science; Michael Alexander Kristoff, B.A. in Sociology/Human Services; Andrea Krizmanich, B.S. in Nursing; Zachary Lee Kush, B.A. in History; Andrew J. Kuzneski, B.A. in History; Olivia E. Kuzneski, B.S. in Nursing; Dylan J. Latore, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Studies; Jordan Cole Lauer, B.S. in Management/Entrepreneurship and Small Business; Elizabeth A. Lee, B.S. in Nursing; Anakin George Leydic, B.A. in Criminology; Ian Christopher Limley, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Bonnie Lin Xu, B.S. in Accounting; Bryan Jonathan Lindsay, B.A. in Psychology; Jonathan Tin-Tsi Lo, B.S. in Nutrition; Hailey Lupinetti, B.S.Ed. in Art Education; Megan Lydick, B.S. in Accounting; Alec D. Majernik, B.S. in Management/General; Dylan James Majernik, B.S. in Marketing; John Andrew Makara, B.F.A. in Music Performance; Natalia Angeline Malandro, B.S.Ed. in English Education; Grace Anne Margita, B.S. in Public Health; Kristopher Michael Marinas, B.A. in Asian Studies; Emelia Elizabeth Mass, B.S. in Management/Entrepreneurship and Small Business; Michael Mazey, B.S. in Accounting; Dylan Samuel McAnulty, B.S. in Finance; Rachel E. McCollum, B.A. in Criminology; Kevin Charles McCreary, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering; Hailey McCunn, B.S. in Medical Imaging/Diagnostic Sonography; Mackenzie Nicole McGee, B.S. in Nursing; Connor Richard McGrady, B.S. in Accounting; Alexis M. McIntyre, B.S. in Interior Design; Charise Celestine McNeal, B.A. in Political Science/Homeland Security; Paxton H. Mentnech, B.S.Ed. in Music Education; Mary R. Meyer, B.S. in Interior Design; Garrett Vaughn Millen, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Grant Wayne Miller, B.S. in Chemistry; Shane Michael Monteleone, B.A. in Philosophy; Abbigail Moody, B.S.Ed. in Special Education; Matthew Moran, B.S. in Medical Imaging/Nuclear Medicine Technology; Jessica N. Morse, B.A. in English/Literature-Culture; Davis Crispo Weru Muguimi, B.S. in Nursing; Bailey Nace, B.S. in Human Dev and Family Science; Joellen Virginia Nelson, B.S.Ed. in Earth and Space Science Education; Matthew J. Nelson, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-physician Assistant; Rachel Leona Nesgoda, B.S. in Chemistry; Aaron R. Nickas, B.A. in Geography and Geographic Information Science; Brenna Lee Nutter, B.S.Ed. in Art Education; Micah Alan Nygren, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Breanna Christine Olechovski, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Ryan James Olechovski, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering; Emily Paige Opshinsky, B.A. in Criminology; Nicholas Owens, B.S. in Accounting; Lily Christine Palfrey, B.S. in Biology/Ecology, Conservation and Environmental; Kayley Palmer, B.S. in Public Health; Alec Michael Parfitt, B.S. in Computer Science/Languages and Systems; Olivia D. Peters, B.A. in Sociology/Human Services; Bradley Alan Petras, B.S. in Finance; Sarah Elizabeth Pierce, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Julie R. Pittman, B.A. in English/Writing Studies; Wyatt Gray Porter, B.S.Ed. in Health and Physical Education/Community Health Education; Hannah Michelle Powell, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production; Gracie M. Price, B.A. in Criminology/Pre-Law; Drew Michael Rado, B.S. in Computer Science/Cyber Security; R Rafi N. Rahman, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering; Jacob J. Rodney, B.A. in Psychology; Anna K. Romance, B.S.Ed. in Family and Consumer Sciences Education PreK-12; Veronica Elizabeth Rose, B.A. in Sociology/Human Services; Marissa Nicole Ruffner, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Elijah Satchell, B.S. in Management/General; Joshua Timothy Saurer, B.A. in Psychology; Emily Schumacher, B.A. in Psychology; Sophia Seduski, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology; Dakota Jarred Seidel, B.A. in Geography and Geographic Information Science; Luke Willliam Sell, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production; Allison M. Semetkoskey, B.S.Ed. in Family and Consumer Sciences Education PreK-12; Joseph Semetkoskey, B.S. in Accounting; Kendra Marie Sharbaugh, B.S. in Biology/Pre-medical; Madhav Sharda, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-dentistry; Garrison L. Sharp, B.S. in Marketing; Zachary N. Sharrah, B.S. in Accounting; Vincent Douglas Sherry, B.S. in Accounting; Gabriell Jareth Sikora, B.F.A. in Music Performance; Payton E. Smathers, B.S.Ed. in English Education; Carly Florence Smith, B.A. in Sociology; Layla Grace Smith, B.S. in Physical Education and Sport/Pre-athletic Training; Eman A. Soliman, B.S. in Biology/Pre-medical; Zachary David Somerville, B.S. in Management Information Systems/Information Systems; Rachel M. Spielman, B.S. in Biology/Cell and Molecular Biology; Ethan J. Stewart, B.S. in Accounting; Kaitlyn Grace Stossel, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Studies; Aviana C. Struzzi, B.S. in Biology/Pre-medical; Autumn Switalski, B.A. in Criminology; Kailey Switzer, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Cole James Thome, B.A. in Criminology/Pre-Law; Kyle Thome, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Jaden Lee Tornatore, B.S.Ed. in Music Education; Jacob Emil Valentin, B.F.A. in Art Studio/Graphic Design and Illustration; Benjamin O. Van Wieren, B.F.A. in Art Studio/Graphic Design and Illustration; Katie Ann Vigue, B.A. in Criminology/Pre-Law; Lydia Vlachou, B.S. in Public Health/Epidemiology and Biostatistics; Katie Olivia Wachob, B.A. in Psychology; Shayla Jameson Walker, B.A. in Psychology; Shaelyn K. Waltemire, B.S. in Accounting; Taylor Marie Weaver, B.A. in History; Courtney M. Webster, B.S. in Hotel, Restaurant, Tourism, and Event Management; Koan N. Weinstein, B.A. in Philosophy; Anthony Williams, B.S.Ed. in Social Studies/History; Cody Garrett Williams, B.S. in Computer Science/Cyber Security; Stone Samuel Williams, B.S. in Finance; Ashley Yanni, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education; Hayden Patrick Zilner, B.S. in Management/General; Acelynn Nicole Zimmerman, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education; Robert Emerson Zuzek, B.A. in History
Lucernemines: Isabela Alleen Bence, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Michaela Catalano, B.S. in Nursing; Jazmyn Elisabeth Shanin Horner, B.S. in Interior Design; Matthew William Mlakar, B.S.Ed. in Social Studies/History; Isabella Nichole Morgan, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education; Kayla Troup, B.A. in Psychology
Marion Center: Torri J. Ashbaugh, B.S.Ed. in Health and Physical Education/K-12 Teacher Education; Kaiana C. Bell, B.S. in Accounting; Grace Birk, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Ashlynne R. Coble, B.S. in Nursing; Clayton Clair Coble, B.S. in Regional Planning; Jerzey Jean Coble, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Evan C. Crooks, B.S. in Computer Science/Cyber Security; Morgan Daugherty, B.S. in Marketing; Caleb Peter Denison, B.A. in Theatre; Madison Gatskie, B.S.Ed. in Social Studies/History; Tori Gearhart, B.S. in Nursing; Carter William Lydic, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Christina Lyttle, B.S.Ed. in English Education; Bradley L. McCunn, B.S. in Computer Science/Cyber Security; Abigail Elizabeth McKibben, B.S.Ed. in English Education; Curtis Miller, B.A. in Philosophy; Chloe Scott, B.S. in Nursing; Jack R. Shearer, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences
McIntyre: Benjamin Allen Baker, B.S. in Management Information Systems/Information Technology
Penn Run: Katelynn Marie Cramer, B.S.Ed. in English Education; Megan Kathleen Dumm, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Allison Paige Johnson, B.S. in Finance; Brianna Nicole Palmer, B.S. in Nursing; Charisma Jane Palmer, B.S. in Kinesiology, Health, and Sport Science/Pre-athletic Training; Trey Rainey, B.S. in Accounting; Justice Elisha Ratay, B.S. in Accounting
Rossiter: Madison RaeLyn Haverilla, B.S.Ed. in English Education; Brady Douglas Horne, B.S.Ed. in Social Studies/History
Saltsburg: Mason Joseph Cymbor, B.S.Ed. in Spanish Education; Autumn Lynn Harrison, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering; Summer Joy MacPherson, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production; Hannah P. Schoone, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Brittney Weaver, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering
Shelocta: Hope Byers, B.S. in Human Dev and Family Science; Grace Jeanelle Hawkins, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education; Morgan Lee Herrington, B.S. in Accounting; Jacob Allen Igo, B.S. in Biology/Ecology, Conservation and Environmental; Jordan Elizabeth Killeen, B.S. in Medical Imaging/Diagnostic Sonography; Joshua James Ohler, B.A. in Psychology; Carlie McKay Palmo, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology; Halia G. Parks, B.S. in Human Dev and Family Science; Jeremy John Robertson, B.A. in English/Writing Studies; Asher I. Skiles, B.S. in Physics/Pre-engineering; Megan Elyse Wood, B.A. in Criminology
Smicksburg: Ryan John Buckley, B.S. in Computer Science/Software Engineering; Sarah Willine Stephenson, B.S. in Medical Technology
Starford: Kelly Marie Jennings, B.S. in Marketing
Strongstown: Hailey Warzel, B.A. in Psychology; Weston J. Zeglen, B.S. in Medical Imaging/Diagnostic Sonography
Vintondale: Lorel C. Bartlebaugh, B.A. in Sociology/Human Services; Richard Daniel Janicsko, B.S.Ed. in Music Education; Mattison Grace Rodkey, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences
West Lebanon: Jacob Scarnato, B.S. in Finance
