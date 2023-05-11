Jocelyn Santoro

Jocelyn Santoro, a trumpeter from Seeds of Faith Christian Academy, advanced through competition to play in the PMEA all-state musical ensemble. Jocelyn also plays with the marching band at Indiana Area Senior High School.

 Submitted photo

Jocelyn Santoro, a junior at Seeds of Faith Christian Academy, recently reached the highest level a high school musician can achieve by earning a place in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association All-State Festival music ensemble.

Each year, thousands of high school musicians across the state audition in their geographic area. Individually, students perform for a panel of judges. Student musicians who rank the highest advance to compete against student musicians from other parts of PMEA Regions. The highest-ranking student musicians at the PMEA Region level qualify to perform in one of six Pennsylvania All-State music ensembles.