At the June meeting of the Indiana Optimist Club, Ben Cochran was selected as its 786th
Boy of the Month. Ben,17, is the son of Steve and Jill Cochran, of Indiana, and will be entering his senior year at Indiana Area Senior High School.
Ben is a member of Covenant Way Church in Indiana, where he does yard work and helps at church dinners. He also occasionally runs the overhead, as well.
Ben is a member of the football, winter track and spring track teams at school.
In football, he was named to the All-Conference team, Renda Broadcasting Team
and the All-Gazette Football team.
Ben’s other school activities include Tech Ed Club, Spikeball Club, IHS Ambassadors and National Honor Society. He has achieved High Honors every quarter. Ben’s hobbies are sports, video games, sports cards and music. His favorite television shows are Big Bang Theory and Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD. Ben enjoys reading fantasy lit and mystery/action books and his favorite subjects in school are math and history.
Ben’s plans are to attend a four-year college and major in accounting and/or finance.
If possible, he would like to play football and track and field in college as well.
