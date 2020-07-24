The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission awarded Alexis Bonatch, of Indiana, the 2020 Indiana County Bernie Smith Memorial Scholarship award of $1,000 at its July board meeting held on July 21.
Alexis is a 2020 graduate of Indiana Area High School and will attend Seton Hill University in the fall. The winner for Clarion County is Haley Bauer of North Clarion Junior/Senior High School. The winner for Armstrong County is Grahm Hepner of Armstrong Junior/Senior High School.
The Bernie Smith Scholarship was established in 2007 by the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, in honor of Indiana County Commissioner Bernie Smith, who passed away on Sept. 2, 2006.
Smith was born in the small Indiana County mining town of McIntyre on Oct. 25, 1938. At age 11, he and his late brother, Peter, were sent to the Milton Hershey School in Hershey, after their mother died and his father decided he could not raise them alone.
After high school and a two-year stint in the Army, Smith returned to Indiana County and got his first radio job at a station in Barnesboro. Within a couple of years, Smith migrated to a larger station, WDAD, in Indiana County, as a disc jockey, where he started the station’s first news department. He later worked at WCCS in Homer City as a news reporter. Smith began his freelance camera work in the late 1970s, first for KDKA-TV and then for WPXI and WTAE in Pittsburgh, and WJAC in Johnstown.
Smith began his public service as a member of the Homer-Center School District board in 1971 and held that post for 22 years.
In 1995, Smith, a Democrat, won his first four-year term as a county commissioner.
In addition to his job as county commissioner, Smith had roles is many civic and social service organizations. He was president-elect of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania and was a member of the board of directors of the Armstrong-Indiana Mental Health/Mental Retardation Program and the Armstrong-Indiana Drug and Alcohol Commission.
The scholarship is presented annually to one student each from Indiana, Armstrong and Clarion counties.
The honorees are chosen from the graduating class of high schools located in the three counties.
Students applying for the Bernie Smith Memorial Scholarship should be students exemplifying the mission of the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission by way of their involvement, leadership and accomplishments throughout their high school career.