Betty Cotroneo

Betty Cotroneo, shown surrounded by her family, recently celebrated her 95th birthday.

 Submitted photo

Mrs. Anthony “Betty” Cotroneo, a former longtime resident of Homer City, celebrated her 95th birthday Tuesday.

Betty is the mother of seven children: Gary, Kathy, Alan, Randy, Jimmy and her identical twin daughters Nina and Mia. All seven children graduated from Homer Center High School. Betty, along with Kathy, Randy, Jimmy, Nina and Mia, live in the Atlanta, Ga., area. Gary resides in Hollywood, Fla., and Alan lives in Greensburg.