Mrs. Anthony “Betty” Cotroneo, a former longtime resident of Homer City, celebrated her 95th birthday Tuesday.
Betty is the mother of seven children: Gary, Kathy, Alan, Randy, Jimmy and her identical twin daughters Nina and Mia. All seven children graduated from Homer Center High School. Betty, along with Kathy, Randy, Jimmy, Nina and Mia, live in the Atlanta, Ga., area. Gary resides in Hollywood, Fla., and Alan lives in Greensburg.
The Cotroneo family attributes her longevity to her incredible faith in God and love for others, which helped her overcome much tragedy when she lost her husband, Anthony “Nino” Cotroneo, in 1964 in a car accident.
Mrs. Cotroneo was pregnant with their last two children at the time, which to her surprise were twins, when their accident happened on June 1, 1964.
Mr. Cotroneo was the band director for Homer Center High School at the time of his death.
He loved his family and had a unique ability to lead students to music, even those who were not interested on their own. The family said their mom is a rockstar and they are her biggest fans. Her guidance to keep going when things get tough has been a life-long lesson.