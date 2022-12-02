Bill and Ethlyn “Babe” Howells are celebrating their 67th wedding anniversary Saturday. They were united in marriage on Dec. 3, 1955, at Marion Center Methodist Church by the Rev. Gilkey.
They are the parents of Ken and wife Lily; Shelly, of Florida; Gerry and wife Shirley; and Ed and wife Vicki.
The family of 38 includes eight grandchildren, mates and 15 great-grandchildren.
Bill worked for McCreary Tires and Mahoning Outdoor Furnaces. He helped Gerry in the Machine Shop until he was older than 80.
Babe worked for Marion Center Milling Co. in the office and sold Ideal Toys and Gifts at home parties. She also worked on the election board for 20 years, was borough auditor and was treasurer for Mahoning Medical Center as it was being built.
If you wish to send them a greeting, cards may be mailed to Box 9, Marion Center.