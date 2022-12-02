Howells

Bill and Ethlyn Howells

Bill and Ethlyn “Babe” Howells are celebrating their 67th wedding anniversary Saturday. They were united in marriage on Dec. 3, 1955, at Marion Center Methodist Church by the Rev. Gilkey.

They are the parents of Ken and wife Lily; Shelly, of Florida; Gerry and wife Shirley; and Ed and wife Vicki.

Tags