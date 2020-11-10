it's a girl

It's a girl balloon

 Jupiterimages

Natalie Woods and Ben Duffy, of Indiana, are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Audrey Ann Duffy.

Audrey was born on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and measured at 19½ inches long.

She is the sister of Sophia Duffy and the granddaughter of Mary Snyder, of Homer City; Nathan Woods, of Parkwood; Stacey Fridley, of Clymer; and Donald Duffey (deceased).

She is the great-granddaughter of Christine Prenni, of Nowrytown; Bess Layton, of Aultman; Peggy Fridley, of Cookport; and Evo Prenni (deceased).

