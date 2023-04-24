Bindi Marie Keyser was born March 16, 2023, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and measured 20 inches in length.
She is the daughter of Diana and Robert Keyser, of Commodore, and the little sister of Cody Keyser.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Bindi Marie Keyser was born March 16, 2023, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and measured 20 inches in length.
She is the daughter of Diana and Robert Keyser, of Commodore, and the little sister of Cody Keyser.
Her grandparents are George and Diane Kuzar, of Carroltown; Lisa and Brad Gratosky, of Homer City, and Robert and Georgia Keyser, of Johnstown.
She is the great-granddaughter of Robert and Lois Keyser, of Windber, and Joseph and Karen Podrasky, of Windber.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.