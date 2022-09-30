Chloe Elorah Piper was born Sept. 24, 2022, at UPMC Lititz Hospital, Lititz.
Chloe Elorah Piper was born Sept. 24, 2022, at UPMC Lititz Hospital, Lititz.
She weighed 9 pounds, 10 ounces, and measured 20 inches.
She is the daughter of Luke and Elise Piper, of Elizabethtown.
She is the granddaughter of Deborah and Leonard Pure, of Bloomsburg, Dave and Joyce Piper, of Indiana, and Jill and Dennis Earman, of St. Cloud, Fla.
Her great-grandparents are James and Judy Ashbaugh, of Indiana.
