It's a boy balloon

It's a boy balloon

 Jupiterimages

Colton Troy Lynch was born July 20, 2022, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and measured 19 inches.

He is the son of Trista and Jamey Lynch, of Homer City, and the little brother of Mila McKeever and Jaden Lynch.

Tags