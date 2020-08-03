it's a boy baby boy birth
Jupiterimages

Rachel O’Ryan and Steven Meholick, both of Punxsutawney, are proud to announce the birth of their son, Crue Steven Meholick.

Crue was born on Friday, July 24, 2020, and weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and measured 18½ inches.

He is the brother of Chloe, Cheyenne and Chelbie.

His grandparents are Carl Davis Jr. and Rachel O’Ryan, both of Houston, Texas; John Meholick, of Reynoldsville; and Kathleen Brown, of Rockton.

His great-grandparents are Gene and Doris Williams, of Oklahoma City, Okla.; Albert and Melva Meholick, of Reynoldsville; and Floyd and Ruth Brown, of Rockton.

Tags