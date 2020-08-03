Rachel O’Ryan and Steven Meholick, both of Punxsutawney, are proud to announce the birth of their son, Crue Steven Meholick.
Crue was born on Friday, July 24, 2020, and weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces, and measured 18½ inches.
He is the brother of Chloe, Cheyenne and Chelbie.
His grandparents are Carl Davis Jr. and Rachel O’Ryan, both of Houston, Texas; John Meholick, of Reynoldsville; and Kathleen Brown, of Rockton.
His great-grandparents are Gene and Doris Williams, of Oklahoma City, Okla.; Albert and Melva Meholick, of Reynoldsville; and Floyd and Ruth Brown, of Rockton.