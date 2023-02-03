Destiny Anne-Marie Kean was born on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the Punsutawney Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches. Destiny is the daughter of Mary Jo and Dennis Kean, of Punxsutawney. She is the little sister of Leo Fisher, Lucas Mack, Dennis Kean Jr. and Silas Kean.
