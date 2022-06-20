Emmett Christopher Lenevich was born May 26, 2022, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 12½ ounces, and measured 22 inches long.
He is the son of Roberta and Craig Lenevich, of Marion Center, and the little brother of Faith and Craig Lenevich Jr.
He is the grandson of Bonnie Meyer, of Marion Center, and the late Robert Meyer; Mark Lenevich, of Benton, Ill., and Susie Lenevich, of Indiana.
His great-grandparents are the late Emmett and Birdie Meyer, the late Alex and Angline Gresock, the late Anthony Lenevich, the late Gloria Lenevich, and David and Loruma Brokaw, of Belmont, Ohio.