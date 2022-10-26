Finley Paul Fabin was born on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and measured 20 inches long.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Finley Paul Fabin was born on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and measured 20 inches long.
Finley is the son of Renee and Kyle Fabin, of Homer City.
His grandparents are Dave and Donna Cook, of Ebensburg, and Sue Fabin, of Shelocta. His great-grandparents are Alfred Kline, of Hastings, and Edward Fabin, of Indiana.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.