Jesse Marie Eugene Poorman was born July 19, 2023, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces, and measured 19 inches in length.
She is the daughter of Destinee Stiles and Dylan Poorman, of Rossiter.
Updated: July 28, 2023 @ 2:03 am
Her grandparents are Lisa Banks, of Rossiter; and Bobbie Jo and Chris Poorman, of Smethport.
She is the great-granddaughter of Bobbie Jo and Thomas Bidwell, of Port Allegany; Carol Stiles, of Eldred; Rose Saltsman; and Judy Bowman.
