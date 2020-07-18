it's a girl

Jolene Quay Overdorff was born July 6, 2020, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.

The daughter of Monique and Tyler Overdorff, of Indiana, she weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 18.5 inches.

She is the little sister of Caroline Overdorff.

