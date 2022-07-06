It's a boy balloon

It's a boy balloon

 Jupiterimages

Maddox Cole Gapshes was born June 20, 2022, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.

He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and measured 19 inches long.

He is the son of Gina and Matthew Gapshes, of Marion Center, and the little brother of Grayson.