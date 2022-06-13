It's a boy balloon

Asher Ryan Robson was born May 25, 2022, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 0.5 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches.

He is the son of Hayley and Nick Robson, of Indiana, and the little brother of Rowan.

