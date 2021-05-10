Elliana Perkovich

Elliana AIRYN Perkovich

 KacyJungPhotography

Joe and Cassie Perkovich, of Northern Cambria, are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Elliana Airyn Perkovich.

She was born March 22, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces, and measured 19 inches long.

Tags