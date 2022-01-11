Oaklee Athea Carnahan, daughter of Adam and Casey Carnahan, of Blairsville, was born Sept. 16, 2021, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg. She weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and measured 20 inches long.
Oaklee’s grandparents are Chuck and Wendy Sturiale, of Blairsville, and Terry and Barb Carnahan, of Brush Valley. She is the younger sister of proud brother, Xander, and sister, Annalin.
Her great-grandparents are the late Tom and Marge Mikesell, the late Joseph Sturiale, the late Arthur and Peggy Carnahan, and the late Nick and Jean Bonarrigo.