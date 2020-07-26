Blairsville schools sign 01
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

The Blairsville High School Guidance Department would like to thank all of the organizations and individuals that generously awarded scholarships to the following students at graduation on May 28, 2020.

• Acacia Lodge #355 Preston Martin Scholarship: Hellen Wang

• Black Lick Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary: Paighton Pierce and Hellen Wang

• Blairsville High School Band Boosters Scholarship: Sonya Demacek, Angela Deyarmin, Kayla Moran and Elizabeth Schroth

• Blairsville Monday Music Club: Angela Deyarmin

• Blairsville Rotary Club: Lily Ringler, Elizabeth Schroth and Hellen Wang

• Blairsville-Saltsburg Education Association: Mackenna Emanuel

• Blairsville VFW Post #5821 William Hullebaugh Memorial Scholarship: Lily Ringler

• Coach Mike DeRubis Scholarship: Mackenna Emauel, Lily Ringler, Ashton Stiles and Hellen Wang

• District 6 Dean Rossi Memorial Scholarship: Paighton Pierce and Elijah Clevenger

• Donna Sue Bell Scholarship: Sonya Demacek

• Fraternal Order of Eagles #1488 Auxiliary: Paighton Pierce and Elizabeth Schroth

• Friends of the Blairsville Parks and Recreation Foundation Ladies’ Auxiliary: Sonya Demacek and Elizabeth Schroth

• Heritage Conference Scholarship: Gabriel Kennedy-Citeroni and Lily Ringler

• Historical Society of the Blairsville Area for the Mary T. & Dominic Rich Award: Ashton Stiles

• Indiana County Counselor’s Association: Ashton Stiles

• Indiana County Hall of Fame Student Athlete Scholarship Award: Gabriel Kennedy-Citeroni and Lily Ringler

• Kiwanis Scholarship: Garrett Henigin and Hellen Wang

• The Benz Foundation, Jessica Kurnocik “Bring It On” and Lintner scholarships will be announced at a later date.

