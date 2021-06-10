Blairsville High School sign 003.JPG
Stock news photos. Blairsville High School

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

The Blairsville High School Guidance Department would like to thank all of the organizations and individuals that generously awarded scholarships to the following students at graduation on June 4, 2021.

• Acacia Lodge #355 Preston Martin Scholarship: Lexi Risinger

• Black Lick Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary: Janelle Weaver, Zachary Artley

• Blairsville High School Band Boosters Scholarship: Isabella Previte, Daniel Kukula, Ian Smyth

• Blairsville Monday Music Club: Daniel Kukula

• Blairsville Rotary Club: Lexi Risinger, Molly Sisitki

• Blairsville-Saltsburg Education Association: Kerigan Staats

• Coach Mike DeRubis Scholarship: Lexi Risinger, Janelle Weaver, James Barger

• District 6 Dean Rossi Memorial Scholarship: Lexi Risinger, Ashton Perfetti

• Donna Sue Bell Scholarship: Zachary Artley

• Frank Harsh Scholarship: Zachary Artley

• Fraternal Order of Eagles #1488 Auxiliary: Lexi Risinger, Molly Sisitki

• Harry Henderson Cornell Scholarship: Alaina Constantino, Ashton Perfetti

• Heritage Conference Scholarship: Morgan Ashbaugh, Zachary Artley

• Historical Society of the Blairsville Area for the Mary T. & Dominic Rich Award: Molly Sisitki

• Indiana County Counselor’s Association: Zachary Artley

• Indiana County Hall of Fame Student Athlete Scholarship Award: Lexi Risinger, Zachary Artley

• Kiwanis Scholarship: Alaina Constantino, Zachary Artley

• Jessica Kurnocik “Bring It On” Scholarship: Alaina Constantino

The Benz Foundation and Lintner Scholarships will be announced at a later date.