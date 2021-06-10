The Blairsville High School Guidance Department would like to thank all of the organizations and individuals that generously awarded scholarships to the following students at graduation on June 4, 2021.
• Acacia Lodge #355 Preston Martin Scholarship: Lexi Risinger
• Black Lick Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary: Janelle Weaver, Zachary Artley
• Blairsville High School Band Boosters Scholarship: Isabella Previte, Daniel Kukula, Ian Smyth
• Blairsville Monday Music Club: Daniel Kukula
• Blairsville Rotary Club: Lexi Risinger, Molly Sisitki
• Blairsville-Saltsburg Education Association: Kerigan Staats
• Coach Mike DeRubis Scholarship: Lexi Risinger, Janelle Weaver, James Barger
• District 6 Dean Rossi Memorial Scholarship: Lexi Risinger, Ashton Perfetti
• Donna Sue Bell Scholarship: Zachary Artley
• Frank Harsh Scholarship: Zachary Artley
• Fraternal Order of Eagles #1488 Auxiliary: Lexi Risinger, Molly Sisitki
• Harry Henderson Cornell Scholarship: Alaina Constantino, Ashton Perfetti
• Heritage Conference Scholarship: Morgan Ashbaugh, Zachary Artley
• Historical Society of the Blairsville Area for the Mary T. & Dominic Rich Award: Molly Sisitki
• Indiana County Counselor’s Association: Zachary Artley
• Indiana County Hall of Fame Student Athlete Scholarship Award: Lexi Risinger, Zachary Artley
• Kiwanis Scholarship: Alaina Constantino, Zachary Artley
• Jessica Kurnocik “Bring It On” Scholarship: Alaina Constantino
The Benz Foundation and Lintner Scholarships will be announced at a later date.