Andrew McGee

ANDREW McGEE

At the September meeting of the Indiana Optimist Club, Andrew McGee was selected as its 789th Boy of the Month.

Andrew is the 18-year-old son of Christie McGee, of Indiana, and the late Todd McGee. He is a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School. Andrew is a member of First Church of God, where he participates in VBS Bible Camp and occasionally plays the drums on the worship team.