At the September meeting of the Indiana Optimist Club, Andrew McGee was selected as its 789th Boy of the Month.
Andrew is the 18-year-old son of Christie McGee, of Indiana, and the late Todd McGee. He is a senior at Indiana Area Senior High School. Andrew is a member of First Church of God, where he participates in VBS Bible Camp and occasionally plays the drums on the worship team.
Andrew is a member of the baseball team at Indiana. In school, he maintains high honors, is an FBLA State Qualifier and is a member of National Honor Society. Andrew also plays fall baseball. In his spare time, his jobs include landscaping, pressure washing and selling sneakers.
Andrew’s hobbies include lifting weights, walking his golden retriever, fishing, throwing catch with friends and watching football. His favorite movies are “Hacksaw Ridge” and “Fury.” Andrew enjoys reading nonfiction, such as autobiographies, economics and war stories. His favorite subject in school is math.
Andrew’s plans are to attend Penn State and major in either pre-medicine or business.
